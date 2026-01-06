EPSO seeks victims of former Vasa Fitness trainer charged with child sexual assault

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is looking for additional victims in a child sexual assault case involving a 39-year-old former trainer and coach in Colorado Springs.

An investigation into Brandon Duba began in September after a report of sexual assaults involving multiple children, according to EPSO.

EPSO says the investigation into Duba found that he had "extensive access to children" through his job as a former bodybuilding trainer and coach at Vasa Fitness on Palmer Park and Elevation Pro Gym. EPSO believes he taught children classes in martial arts and bodybuilding for the past eight years.

Law enforcement says Duba was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with multiple sexual offenses involving children. Duba has since been released from jail after posting a $250,000 bond, according to EPSO.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been victimized, is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719) 520-7777.

