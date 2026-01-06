District Attorney Michael J. Allen to run for Colorado’s attorney general seat

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- District Attorney Michael J. Allen is running for Colorado's attorney general seat, according to state records and attorney sources.

D.A. Allen oversees the 4th Judicial District in Teller and El Paso Counties.

According to his office, he graduated from Arvada West High School and later enlisted in the Navy. He went to the University of Northern Colorado for his undergraduate degree and went on to get his law degree from the University of Kansas.

During his 2024 run for district attorney, Allen said he had a 100% conviction rate prosecuting homicide cases.

"The success of the 4th JD [Judicial District] speaks for itself. We are leading the fight against crime one case at a time and have set the precedent for the state and nation when it comes to combating cartel fentanyl dealers," he also said back in October of 2024.

Allen, who is running as a Republican, will face off against Democrat Hetal Doshi (a former deputy assistant attorney general), Democrat Michael Dougherty (Boulder County's district attorney), Democrat Jena Griswold (Colorado's secretary of state), and Democrat David Seligman (executive director of Towards Justice).

As attorney general, the next electee will oversee the legal interests of the people of Colorado, including consumer protection cases and the prosecution of statewide crime rings.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.