Commercial and apartment construction up in Pikes Peak region

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Both commercial construction and apartment construction increased significantly in 2025, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD).

PPRBD says that commercial construction increased 31 percent compared to 2024. Most of the commercial construction was comprised of new apartment units, PPRBD says. 2,744 units were permitted in 2025, with more than half issued in November and December.

PPRBD says the most notable apartment complex projects in 2025 were:

Bradley Ridge Apartments: 336 Units

Royal Pine Apartments: 232 Units

Venture on Venetucci: 336 Units

Sierra Junction Apartments: 368 Units

Downtown Flying Horse Apartments: 240 Units

Meanwhile, PPRBD said single-family home construction slowed in 2025, with a 1 percent decrease in permits issued compared to the year prior. Still, PPRBD says it was more than the growth in 2023.

