Colorado Springs D11 proposes $1M investment to support struggling schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — State accountability data show that several schools in Colorado Springs School District 11 are facing academic challenges, prompting district leaders to request a $1 million budget transfer to expand tutoring and academic supports.

Two schools, Adams and Carver Elementary, are currently at the state’s lowest performance level, while Rogers, Wilson, Swigert, Mann, and Mitchell Elementary Schools are flagged as needing improvement.

District officials say there are also positive signs: Galileo Middle School improved its rating last year, Mitchell moved out of the lowest category, and Adams is now showing measurable growth. According to district leaders, these improvements show that investments in targeted supports are making a difference.

“Where we have invested, we have seen growth,” said Dr. Carol Frey, Chief of Instruction for D11. “That drives our purpose for continuing to invest significant dollars in strategies that are working to make sure all students can be successful.”

The requested funding would go directly to schools to expand before- and after-school tutoring, provide extra pay for teachers running the programs, and strengthen Teachers Coaching Teachers, a program designed to support educators in the classroom.

“Tomorrow night we make a request to the school board for one million dollars that will go directly into our schools to support the work that’s happening with our students,” Frey said.

District leaders say tutoring and intervention services will focus on specific grade levels and student groups, targeting areas where students need the most help. While the funding is only guaranteed for this school year, officials say the goal is to build on strategies that have already shown success and extend them to more students.

District leaders say math remains the biggest academic challenge, and they plan to focus tutoring and intervention services on specific grade levels and student groups.

The District 11 Board of Education is scheduled to meet Jan. 7, where members will vote on the proposed budget transfer. If approved, students could begin receiving additional tutoring and academic supports as early as this spring.

