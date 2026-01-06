Cimarron Hills Fire Department providing precancer screenings for its at-risk firefighters

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Cimarron Hills Fire Department says it is hosting esophageal precancer screenings for its at-risk firefighters, intending to address the elevated cancer risks faced by those who serve on the front lines of public safety.

CHFD says the screenings will take place on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at the Cimarron Hills Headquarters.

According to the fire department, firefighters face a significantly higher risk of cancer than the general population, including a 62% higher risk of esophageal cancer.

Esophageal cancer is often diagnosed at a more advanced stage, at a point when treatment options are then limited, which makes early detection vital, CHFD said.

“Firefighters dedicate their lives to protecting our community, often while being exposed to harmful carcinogens as part of the job,” said Chief Andrew York, Fire Chief of the Cimarron Hills Fire Department. “This event is about taking care of our own by offering access to early detection that could truly save lives.”

The screenings are non-invasive, performed by experienced medical professionals, and will take less than two minutes to complete, the department said.

