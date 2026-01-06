Aiming for a healthier year? A doctor shares the 5 science-backed habits that matter most

By Katia Hetter, CNN

(CNN) — Was that you I spotted at that New Year’s Day group class at my local YMCA? If not, don’t worry. It’s not too late. The start of a new year is a natural time to think about health and make resolutions for science-backed habits that make a difference over months and years.

Rather than extreme diets or complicated regimens, decades of research point to a handful of simple behaviors that are consistently tied to better long-term health.

To start the year right, I wanted you to know the most important things you can focus on this year to improve your current physical and mental well-being and have it pay off for decades to come. And yes, I know how hard it can be to realistically follow through when motivation is low or life gets busy.

I asked CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen to break down five practical, evidence-based actions that can make a real difference in 2026 and beyond. Wen is an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University. She previously served as Baltimore’s health commissioner.

CNN: For your first tip, you said to prioritize regular exercise. Why does exercise matter so much for health?

Dr. Leana Wen: Regular physical activity is one of the most powerful tools we have for preventing chronic disease and improving quality of life. It benefits virtually every organ system in the body. Even short bouts of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, can lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, boost mood and strengthen the heart.

For adults, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week plus muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days. Even if you can’t hit those recommendations, some activity is better than none. If you do not currently exercise, start with a 5- or 10-minute brisk walk once a day; if you already walk regularly, try adding a few extra minutes at a time and increasing your pace.

CNN: Your second tip is to get checkups at least annually. Why is that so important?

Wen: Periodic checkups with a clinician are essential because many high-risk conditions develop silently. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes, for example, often have no obvious symptoms until they have already caused significant damage to the heart, kidneys and blood vessels. Detecting and treating these conditions early dramatically lowers the risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease and other serious complications.

A checkup gives you a chance to assess risk factors like cholesterol, glucose levels, body mass index and lifestyle habits. You also can establish monitoring or treatment plans with your provider before problems become severe. Timely treatment through lifestyle changes, medication or both can slow or even reverse disease progression.

These visits also pose an important opportunity to review vaccinations. Recommendations and public messaging from federal health agencies may change, but your clinician can help you understand which vaccines are appropriate for you based on your age, health conditions and personal risk. Staying up to date on routine vaccines — such as flu, Covid-19 and others recommended for your situation — remains one of the most effective ways to prevent serious illness and protect both individual and community health.

CNN: Your third tip is to get adequate sleep. Why does sleep matter as much as diet or exercise?

Wen: Sleep is not optional; it’s a biological necessity that affects nearly every aspect of health we care about. Without adequate sleep, your body has trouble repairing tissues, regulating hormones and managing energy balance.

Research suggests that chronic insufficient sleep is linked to greater risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mood disorders. One reason may involve hormonal regulation: Sleep deprivation increases hunger hormones and decreases satiety hormones, which can promote overeating, especially of high-calorie foods.

Sleep also affects immune function and cognitive performance, so consistent rest helps us to better respond to stress and supports memory, attention and emotional regulation. Most adults benefit from seven to nine hours of sleep per night, and prioritizing regular sleep schedules can improve quality over time.

CNN: Your fourth tip centers on diet quality, in particular cutting out ultraprocessed foods. Why is working toward a healthier diet so important, and what steps can people take to improve nutrition?

Wen: What you eat influences your health in important ways. Ultraprocessed foods have become a dominant part of the American diet, accounting for more than half of total calories in many age groups. These foods, which include sugary drinks, packaged snacks, fast food, ready meals and sweetened cereals, are generally high in added sugars, unhealthy fats and sodium, and low in fiber, vitamins and minerals.

High consumption of ultraprocessed foods is linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and even depression and mental health conditions. Replacing ultraprocessed items with whole or minimally processed foods (vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, legumes and nuts) supports both physical and mental health and helps stabilize energy, blood sugar and appetite.

CNN: Your fifth tip may surprise some people: Consider social connection a core part of staying healthy.

Wen: Human beings are social creatures, and our relationships have direct implications for our health. Strong social connections with family, friends, colleagues and community groups are associated with lower rates of anxiety and depression, better immune function, and reduced risk of chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. Conversely, social isolation and loneliness have been linked to increased risk of cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline and early mortality.

Social connection motivates healthier behaviors and provides emotional support during stress, and it encourages engagement in physical activity and other positive habits. Simple acts, such as going for walks with friends, regular catch-up phone calls, shared meals or other group activities, are good for short-term mental health. These interactions also represent a long-term investment in your mental and physical health.

CNN: What advice do you have for people trying to follow these five tips in real life?

Wen: The most important thing is to concentrate on consistency. These habits do not need to be done perfectly to have an impact. Small, repeated actions add up. For instance, walking most days is far better than exercising hard once a month. Going to regular checkups is crucial, rather than waiting until something feels wrong. Improving sleep by even 30 to 60 minutes a night can make a meaningful difference.

It also helps to remember that these five areas are deeply connected. Getting enough sleep makes it easier to exercise and eat well. Regular physical activity improves sleep quality and mood. Social connection supports motivation and resilience, making it more likely that people stick with healthy routines. So instead of treating these as separate goals, think of them as reinforcing one another.

Finally, give yourself permission to start where you are. Health is not built in January alone, and it is not derailed by a bad week or a missed goal. The aim is consistent progress. Choosing habits that feel realistic and sustainable, and returning to them when life gets busy, is what makes these five tips work over the long run.

