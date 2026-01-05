Fast-moving grass fire contained near homes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is investigating multiple fires from Jan. 4, including a one-acre grass fire near Eagle Rock Road and Stanton Road that came within feet of nearby homes. Red Flag warnings have continued into Jan. 5

Even a day later, you can still smell the smoke in the area, with grass remaining extremely dry.

Video from the scene shows flames moving quickly through dry grass and coming dangerously close to nearby homes. Colorado Springs Fire Department crews responded swiftly and brought the fire under control before it spread further.

One neighbor says he and his dad had to rush home when they saw smoke, afraid it was their house on fire.

"Me and my dad were just getting lunch on Garden of the Gods Road, and we see the smoke on the mountain, and I'm like oh we live there, we look over and we're just worried that it's our house so um we stopped eating came over here as fast as we could and on our way up we get into the driveway we're pulling in and these you know these guys with shovels they're knocking out the fire," said Gabriel Ciula.

Fire officials say the blaze burned roughly one acre. Crews remained on scene after containment to check for hot spots and make sure the fire did not reignite.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

