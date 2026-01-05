Dog shot, killed after biting people and lunging at police

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police confirm an officer shot and killed a dog after it lunged at police during a response to reports of an aggressive dog biting people.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says around 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, they responded to multiple calls about a dog attacking people near the 2300 block of Willow Tree Grove.

Police say the dog charged at the responding officer, prompting at least one shot to be fired, killing the dog.

No officers were injured during the incident, and authorities say there is no reported property damage, and no one was transported to the hospital.

Animal Law Enforcement is investigating the incident. Law enforcement confirms that the dog’s owner was detained.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to CSPD.

