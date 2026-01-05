Colorado Springs Police Department’s K9 Kylo retires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced the retirement of one of its K9s, Kylo.

CSPD says the police dog has been with the department since June of 2018.

"K9 Kylo has served CSPD and the city of Colorado Springs with distinction over the past 6 years. We are grateful for his service!" wrote the department.

According to CSPD, K9 Kylo leaves a long history of work with the police department, including assisting with the following:

741 calls for service

190 tactical operations

255 felony arrests

39 misdemeanor arrests

$1.2 million in seized narcotics

