Where you should — and shouldn’t — travel in 2026

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

(CNN) — Welcome to 2026!

The new year is a great time to pause, relax and reflect — and start thinking about what you’d like to achieve in the next 12 months. While you’re easing into the new year, get started thinking about where you would like to go on vacation.

Perhaps we can help?

Best places to go

CNN Travel has just revealed its list of places to visit in 2026. These 20 places include spots on six of seven continents (sorry, Antarctica!), so odds are good at least one will scratch your travel itch.

Some places — like Bahrain and Adelaide, Australia — have new flight routes that will make it easier than ever for Americans to get there. Others, like Oulu in Finland and Brussels in Belgium, have exciting arts and culture offerings. And if you want the journey to be part of the destination, might we suggest the Chilean fjords or Mongolia’s remote Orkhon Valley?

If too many choices make you feel overwhelmed, consider using a process of elimination to make your decision. We’ve also put together a list of places you can’t visit in the year to come.

For example, several popular Paris attractions, like the Centre Pompidou and the Catacombs, will be undergoing renovation work in 2026, so you may decide to reorganize your itinerary.

Planes and trains

For those of you looking forward to traveling by plane, check out this comprehensive breakdown of all the aviation intel you’ll need for 2026, like new buzzword “premiumization.” Plus, we offer some insight on how geopolitics and inflation will help determine the price of your airline tickets.

Trains are also gearing up for a big 2026. That’s good news for European travelers, as the continent’s famed night trains are returning in a big way and new high-speed routes are coming to Germany, Italy, Hungary, Denmark and other countries.

The Middle East is hot on Europe’s heels. Saudi Arabia’s high-speed rail is one of the many tech advancements making it easier than ever to explore the country’s deserts and megacities, while the United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Rail network is due to connect all seven of its emirates.

When thinking about where to go, it’s also good to think about what kind of a traveler you want to be. Will you take photos of people without their permission, or will you learn to say please and thank you in the local language?

A thorough review of the worst travelers of 2025 will give you plenty of inspiration for what not to do.

Putting AI to the test

Are you planning to use ChatGPT or a similar AI program to help plan your next vacation? Five CNN Travel editors in five major cities put these systems to the test, trying to keep a cranky toddler entertained in New York City, avoid spicy food in Thailand, and get around without a car in Atlanta.

Find out how it worked for them — and learn how you can make the best use of ChatGPT if you use it for trip advice.

In case you missed it

She had given up on finding love …

Then the house sitter showed up on Christmas.

Paris’ riverside book stalls are a beloved landmark.

They are now trying to survive in the digital age.

Can a plane learn to land itself?

Yes, in a world-first experiment on a passenger-less aircraft.

Meet a “water sommelier.”

He’ll show how it goes beyond just still or sparkling.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.