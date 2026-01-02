Trump’s super PAC builds a nearly $300 million cash stockpile, fueling unrivaled fundraising pace

By Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — A super PAC aligned with President Donald Trump raised more than $102 million during the last half of 2025 and has built more than $294 million in cash reserves that it can deploy to help shape this year’s midterm elections, newly filed records show.

MAGA Inc.’s massive stockpile underscores the unrivaled fundraising by a president who cannot seek another term but has seen individuals and companies with interests before the government open their wallets to advance his agenda since his return to the White House.

Greg Brockman, the co-founder of OpenAI, donated $25 million to the super PAC in September. His contribution accounted for nearly $1 out of every $4 that MAGA Inc. raised between July 1 and December 22, the time period covered by the new filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Trump has emerged as a champion of the nascent artificial intelligence industry and has pushed to accelerate innovation in the field. Last month, he issued an executive order that seeks to block states from enforcing their own AI rules.

Industry leaders, including executives at OpenAI, have argued that forcing companies to navigate a patchwork of competing state regulations would impede innovation.

Brockman said in a post this week on X that he has stepped up his political activity to reflect “support for policies that advance American innovation and constructive dialogue between government and the technology sector.”

He also praised Trump for his and his administration’s “willingness to engage directly with the AI community and approach emerging technology with a growth-focused mindset.”

The White House on Friday referred questions about donations to MAGA Inc. CNN has reached out to a spokesperson with the organization.

Other donors to the group during the last half of 2025 included e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, which gave $1 million and tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, who was confirmed last month as NASA’s new administrator. Isaacman donated $1 million to the super PAC in September, bringing his total contributions to MAGA Inc., last year to $2 million, according to federal records.

Republican mega-donor Stephen Schwarzman contributed $5 million to MAGA Inc. last month, according to the filing. Schwarzman, the CEO of global investment firm Blackstone, also contributed to Trump’s ballroom project at the White House, which the president has said could cost $400 million.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.