Southern Colorado hospitals celebrate first babies of the year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Colorado Springs hospital systems have announced their first babies of 2026.

According to CommonSpirit St. Francis Hospital, the Garcia family welcomed a baby girl just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 1.

The Garcia Family (Photo courtesy: CommonSpirit Health)

"The arrival of our first New Year's baby is truly a magical moment at St. Francis Hospital," said Becky Brockman, hospital spokeswoman. "There's nothing quite like celebrating new beginnings! We are incredibly proud of our exceptional OB program and the dedicated team who work tirelessly to provide the highest quality of compassionate care to patients like the Garcia family. We're honored to be a part of these precious first moments and to help new families start their journey with confidence and support."

Over at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, the Bultez also welcomed a baby girl. She was born at 1:10 a.m., a hospital spokesperson said.

Carina and Corbin Bultez with their new baby (Photo courtesy: UCHealth)

Parents Carina and Corbin Bultez welcomed her as their first child. Their baby was born just four days shy of her due date, the hospital said.

