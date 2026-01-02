Man arrested on multiple charges including incest and child sexual exploitation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 35-year-old man employed at Mountain Vista High School has been arrested for charges including aggravated incest, sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and sexual exploitation of a child.

John Michael Beccia of Highlands Ranch began working as an assistant kitchen manager at the high school in Nov. 2025 but has since been placed on administrative leave, according to law enforcement.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says that they arrested Beccia after a tip that he had child pornography and then discovered additional evidence leading to further charges.

According to DCSO, Beccia is currently being held on a $100,000 bond, and no students at this time have been identified as victims.

Detectives ask anyone with information or who believes they or someone they know may be a victim to contact Detective Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net.

