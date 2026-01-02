Skip to Content
News

I-25 south of Walsenburg closed due to crash

COTrip.org
By
Published 8:23 AM

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) - Southbound I-25 is closed seven miles south of Walsenburg due to a crash in the area, according to data from COtrip.org.

The crash was reported around 8:09 a.m. on January 2, 2026. Google Maps is reporting a 16-minute delay between Exit 42 and I-25 Business at mile marker 42.

Details about the crash are limited. We are working to learn more.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.