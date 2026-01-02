CPW opens applications for 2026 bison population management hunts

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has opened applications for the bison hunting roster.

The list allows hunters to throw their name in the hat for an opportunity for wild bison hunting, if CPW deems the populations of the animal require management.

According to CPW, Colorado state law allows for the hunting of free-roaming, wild bison that enter Colorado, normally from Utah. There is no regular bison hunting season, but hunting might be allowed if an instance warrants it-- like bison creating property or agricultural damage. At this time, there are no plans for regular bison hunting seasons, CPW says.

From now until Jan. 31, hunters may sign up for the roster. If bison hunting opens, a hunter's name would be drawn randomly.

Because the hunting would be time sensitive, the hunter would have 24 hours to pick up the license and one week to harvest a bison after the license is picked up.

You can click here to enter your name into the roster.

