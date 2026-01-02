City of Las Animas to create its own police department

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Las Animas has announced that it plans to create its own police department.

"This initiative has been driven by a simple but powerful principle: public safety is our highest priority. We believe that every family, every child, and every senior citizen in our city deserves to live in a community where they feel protected, respected, and heard," read a statement by the city.

Currently, the Bent County Sheriff's Office oversees the law enforcement activity in Las Animas. City officials say they are working with them to ensure the transition with the creation of a new department is seamless.

The City of Las Animas says they have chosen David Dougherty to be the chief of police. The city says he has more than 40 years of law enforcement experience. He will officially take on the role on Jan. 5.

From here, the city will begin hiring and training people for the department. Its goal is to have the police department operational by March 1, a spokesperson with the city said.

Residents can meet Chief Dougherty at an open house at City Hall on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Community members are encouraged to come meet the new chief and ask any questions or bring any public safety concerns.

