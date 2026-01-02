A search is underway for whoever killed a dentist and his wife while they were home with 2 children

B Holly Yan, Yan Kaner, Caroll Alvarado

(CNN) — A respected dentist and his wife were gunned down in their upscale Ohio home while two young children were inside, authorities said, as the killer remains on the loose.

The bodies of Spencer Tepe, 37, and his wife, Monique Tepe, 39, were found Tuesday after a welfare check at their home in the 1400 block of N. 4th Street, Columbus police said.

“Two small children were also found in the residence unharmed,” police said.

Officers found no obvious signs of forced entry, and no firearm was found at the scene, CNN affiliate WSYX reported. Detectives are investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

Spencer Tepe worked at Athens Dental Depot. The owner of the practice, Dr. Mark Valrose, called 911 on Tuesday morning when Tepe uncharacteristically missed work.

“He is always on time and he would contact us if there was any issues,” Valrose told dispatchers. “I don’t know how else to say this, but we are very, very concerned. This is very out of character for him. We can’t get in touch with his wife, which is probably the more concerning thing.”

An officer responded at 9:22 a.m., but did not get an answer, WSYX reported, citing police records.

Colleagues also drove to the Tepes’ home, and one friend heard children crying inside. But no one answered the door.

The friend called police around 9:56 a.m.

“I can hear kids inside, and I think I heard one yell,” the caller said, according to dispatch audio. “But we can’t get in.”

Around 10:03 a.m., an audibly distressed man called 911.

“There’s a body,” he said.

Police have not released any details about a possible suspect or motive and are asking the public for any information on the case.

Athens Dental Depot announced its closure for the rest of this week.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of our dear colleague and friend, Dr. Spencer Tepe, as well as his wife Monique,” the office posted Thursday on Facebook.

“He will be deeply missed by our team and the many patients he cared for over the years. Our thoughts and sincerest condolences are with their families and loved ones during this very difficult time.”

