Tracking warm temps & mountain snow

TONIGHT: We're dry and cloudy in lower lying areas with mild overnight temps in the 30's.

EXTENDED: This round of mountain snow wraps up by Friday evening. Meanwhile, warm temps in the 50's and 60's stick around along and east of I-25 through the beginning of next week. We're tracking a little wind this weekend as a slight disturbance could bring some 20-30 MPH gusts. Warm, dry and gusty means we could see some fire weather warnings pop up - we'll let you know if they do! Long range models show a potential pattern change to cooler temps and wetter weather by the middle of next week, but models vary on the level of impact right now so it's still too early to talk specifics. Check back over the next few days as the extended forecast becomes more fine-tuned.