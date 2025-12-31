Salida and Alamosa among areas to receive funding for affordable housing developments

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Office of Governor Jared Polis announced that $23 million will be heading to affordable housing initiatives, with two projects in Salida and Alamosa among those receiving funding.

Statewide, the funding will create more than 400 new housing opportunities, the governor's office said. The projects will vary from new rental developments, homeownership programs, and down payment assistance initiatives.

“By investing in a variety of housing options, we are not only addressing immediate housing and supportive needs, but we are also laying the groundwork to create an accessible and dynamic housing supply as Colorado continues to grow and thrive," said Maulid "Mo" Miskell, DOLA Deputy Executive Director, in a press release.

In Salida, the Chaffee Housing Authority will receive $1.1 million for 20 apartments near downtown, according to officials. In Alamosa, the Community Resources and Housing Development Corporation will receive $1.2 million for 46 apartments.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.