Here’s how you can get a free cab ride in Southern Colorado tonight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs law firm is stepping up to make the roads safer on New Year's Eve.

Tonight, Dec. 31, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., tell your cab driver, "It's on McDivitt"-- if you are in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Pueblo West-- to get a free ride home.

The promotion is available with City Cab in Pueblo and Pueblo West (719-543-2525), and zTrip in Colorado Springs (719-766-4567).

McDivitt Law Firm says the goal is to keep the road safe from drunk drivers.

"We represent a lot of people who've been injured or catastrophically. Family members who've been killed because of a drunk driver, and so it is near and dear to our heart and a goal of ours to just try to make the roads safer for people," said David McDivitt.

If you're in Colorado Springs and using zTrip, select the "pay in car" option.

