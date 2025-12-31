Costilla Street Bridge demolished

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As we head into the New Year, Colorado Springs will have a slight change in scenery as several noticeable landmarks have been demolished.

Perhaps most noticeable of the demolitions is the Costilla Street Bridge, right at the edge of downtown Colorado Springs. The bridge has been on the road for 70 years and was removed due to its poor condition. Demolition of the bridge began in November.

Meanwhile, another major demolition took place next to the KRDO13 Studio on 8th Street, where the former Hobby Lobby was finally torn down. The developers there plan to build a new luxury apartment complex where it once stood.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.