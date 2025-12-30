Skip to Content
News

Tatiana Schlossberg, environmental journalist and JFK’s granddaughter, dies at 35 after terminal cancer diagnosis

<i>Craig Barritt/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Tatiana Schlossberg attends an event in New York City in September 2019.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
<i>Craig Barritt/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Tatiana Schlossberg attends an event in New York City in September 2019.
By
today at 1:15 PM
Published 12:22 PM

By Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — Tatiana Schlossberg, an environmental journalist who was a granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy, died on Tuesday, her family announced. She was 35.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts,” the family said in a statement posted on social media by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

Schlossberg’s death comes a month after she announced a terminal leukemia diagnosis in an essay in The New Yorker. She said doctors discovered the cancer shortly after she gave birth to her daughter in May 2024.

Also a published author, Schlossberg had previously written about science and climate at The New York Times. She was the second daughter of former US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and designer Edwin Schlossberg.

Schlossberg is survived by her husband, George Moran, and their two children.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Arlette Saenz and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.