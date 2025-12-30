Saudi Arabia accuses Abu Dhabi of ‘dangerous’ Yemen actions, UAE rejects Saudi allegations

By Mostafa Salem, CNN

(CNN) — Saudi Arabia publicly accused close ally the United Arab Emirates of “highly dangerous” actions in Yemen as it led “limited” airstrikes on the country’s Mukalla port Tuesday morning following accusations that two ships from the UAE had delivered weapons and combat vehicles to separatist forces.

The UAE rejected the accusations, expressed surprise at the strikes and stated that the vehicles were intended for delivery to Emirati forces in Yemen following coordination with the Saudi-led military coalition.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign ministry called the “steps” taken by the UAE a threat to its national security in an escalation that highlights a deepening rift between the region’s tightest partners.

The Saudi statement was issued moments after a speech by the head of Yemen’s Presidential Council Rashad Al Olimi, a body backed by Saudi Arabia, who accused the UAE of “directing” forces to “rebel against the state authority” and “escalating militarily” in the country.

“The Kingdom stresses that any threat to its national security is a red line, and the Kingdom will not hesitate to take all necessary steps and measures to confront and neutralize any such threat,” the statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

Saudi Arabia said the UAE was “pressuring” the Southern Transitional Council, a military force backed by the Emiratis, to conduct operations on the border of the kingdom, an allegation that Abu Dhabi “condemns.”

“The UAE categorically rejects any attempt to implicate it in the tensions between Yemeni parties and condemns the allegations that it pressured or directed any Yemeni party to carry out military operations that threaten the security of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or target its borders,” the statement from the UAE foreign ministry said.

Earlier this month, UAE-backed STC launched an offensive taking control of key provinces in Yemen – a move that infuriated the Saudi-backed government, who say the military action fragmented a battle with the Iran-backed Houthi forces in the north.

Groups allied to the STC had pushed into the oil-rich province of Hadramout, claiming a total of eight governorates and renewing calls for southern Yemen to secede as an independent state.

Meanwhile, Saudi-backed groups in Yemen called on all Emirati forces to leave Yemeni territory within 24 hours and ended a defense pact with the UAE.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE – both neighboring oil giants – are two close allies and are key United States partners controlling trillions in global assets.

Before the escalation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for diplomacy and restraint last week.

“The United States is concerned by recent events in southeastern Yemen. We urge restraint and continued diplomacy, with a view to reaching a lasting solution. We are grateful for the diplomatic leadership of our partners, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and remain supportive of all efforts to advance our shared security interests,” he said on X.

The two countries were united, along with Bahrain and Egypt, in imposing blockade on fellow Gulf nation Qatar that lasted over three years, marking the most severe recent crisis within the Arab bloc. The UAE had also supported Saudi Arabia in the war in Yemen, before withdrawing in 2019.

More than a decade of war in Yemen has turned the country into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The years of fighting have compounded the country’s economic crisis and shattered social services.

CNN’s Nadeen Ebrahim contributed to this report.

