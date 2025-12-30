Rob and Michele Reiner remembered in emotional tribute by ‘Princess Bride’ star Cary Elwes

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The star of one of Rob Reiner’s most celebrated films, “The Princess Bride,” has posted a lengthy and loving tribute to the director and his wife, more than two weeks after they were found dead, saying he “can finally put my grief into words.”

Cary Elwes shared footage of the filming of the beloved 1987 film on his verified Instagram account, as well as a conversation with Reiner, who he described as “a brilliant filmmaker” whose laugh he loved.

“I was 24 when I first met Rob Reiner on The Princess Bride,” Elwes wrote. “And from that very first meeting I fell in love with him. I was already a fan of his work so meeting him in person was a dream come true.”

From that moment, Elwes said he “knew this was someone I wanted in my life.”

“I also knew that by casting me as Westley he was giving me the keys to the castle,” Elwes wrote.

Elwes protrays the film’s main character, who goes on a swashbuckling adventure to save the love of his life. It was a role so life changing for the actor that he penned the 2014 book “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride” about his experience.

“The first thing I noticed about Rob was that he wore his heart on his sleeve. This was a man who felt deeply,” Elwes wrote on Instagram. “He wasn’t impressed by how much money you had or if you had a privileged upbringing. He just wanted to know if you were a ‘good guy.’”

The Reiners were found dead in their Los Angeles home earlier this month. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with their murders.

Reiner “loved his family and friends immensely,” Elwes wrote.

“He obviously loved making movies – and was clearly a brilliant filmmaker – but he told me what he really enjoyed the most was the experience itself. He used to say, ‘Once the movie is released it belongs to other people. But while you are making it, that’s your time on the planet, so you wanna make it good,’” the actor wrote. “And boy was my time with him on The Princess Bride beyond great. I can’t remember a single day without laughter. The movie is about love, loyalty and sacrifice. Things that Rob held dear.”

That made Reiner “the perfect person” to direct that now iconic film, Elwes said.

He also mourned the death of Reiner’s wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who the director met while filming another of his celebrated movies, “When Harry Met Sally…”

“Besides being a gifted photographer she was an incredibly loving, intelligent person. Deeply passionate about her family and about lifting others up,” Elwes wrote. “To say that they were a great team would be an understatement. Their only interest in fame was that it allowed them to shine a light on causes they believed in, especially helping those who were marginalized.”

Elwes ended his note with condolences to the Reiner family as well as heartfelt gratitude for the couple.

“Thank you Rob and Michele for sharing your life and art with us,” he wrote. “Because my heart still aches every time I think of you, I know the grief of losing you too soon will likely never go away. Sure, death cannot stop true love but life is pain without you.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.