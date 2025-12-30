Firefighters battling fire at abandoned building in Pueblo, causing massive plume of smoke

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo fire crews are currently working to put out a structure fire at an abandoned building off of East 4th Street and Bradford Street – a blaze that has resulted in a huge plume of smoke visible in the sky on Tuesday morning.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD), firefighters were called to the building just after 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire.

Photos shared by the Pueblo Police Department, along with Colorado Department of Transportation road cameras, capture a massive plume of smoke stretching into the sky, which could be seen from busy roads during the morning commute.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

A look at the scene near East 1st Street. Courtesy: CoTrip

The fire department has confirmed that at this time, there are no injuries or deaths to report.

PFD also said its crews have responded to fires at this building several times before. Because of the building's currently questionable structural integrity, the department said crews have taken a "defensive" approach to combating the flames.

Police have shut down the intersections of 5th Street and Albany and 4th Street and Chester while crews work.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

