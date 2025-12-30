Denver Nuggets provide update on Nikola Jokić’s knee injury

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Nuggets provided an update on star player Nikola Jokić's knee injury on Tuesday morning.

According to the team, Jokić suffered a left knee hyperextension injury on Monday night. The team now says that he will be reevaluated in four weeks.

The injury occurred just seconds before halftime in the team's game against the Miami Heat. A teammate accidentally stepped on Jokić, and he was seen crumpling to the floor in pain, later limping off the court.

