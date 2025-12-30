‘A reset with intention’: Dad’s Donuts closing two locations to focus on downtown store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The owners of Dad's Donuts announced Tuesday that they will be closing two locations, those at Interquest and Briargate Parkways, to focus on their downtown Colorado Springs location off East Moreno Street.

According to their website, the Interquest location opened back in September.

“Like many growing businesses, we’ve learned important lessons along the way. Some partnerships didn’t evolve as planned, and rapid growth helped clarify where we are strongest," said Mitchell Yellen, managing partner of Dad’s Donuts, in a press release. “Rather than stretching ourselves thin, we’re choosing to double down on what we do best. This isn’t a step back — it’s a reset with intention.”

According to the company, the two locations will close in 2026. The company hopes to focus on quality at its downtown location and "recommit to the craftsmanship that built the company."

“Our team remains incredibly important to us, and we’re thankful for every employee, customer, and neighbor who has been part of this journey,” said co-owner Brian Mark. “Dad’s Donuts is here to stay, and we’re excited to enter the new year more focused, more intentional, and positioned for long-term growth!”

The business says it's still looking to grow, and is eyeing a new production facility and retail location for the second quarter of 2026.

