Tracking warm temps & a little mtn snow!

what to expect
Published 2:59 PM

TONIGHT: We're tracking dry weather but a chilly night ahead with 30's by 5 PM and overnight lows in the teens and 20's in lower lying areas. High Mountain Valleys will be in the negatives and single digits!

TOMORROW: Above average temps return with highs in the 50's in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. We're still dry across the state with breezy winds.

EXTENDED: We're tracking light mountain snow late NYE into Friday morning. We stay mostly dry and warm in the 50's and 60's in lower lying areas through this period, but expect an increase in cloud cover and a stray shower or two. Warm temps stick around for the rest of the week. This weekend could bring gusty winds as another disturbance rolls through. We'll keep you updated as we get closer!

Julia Donovan

