Man found deceased following Colorado Springs house fire off Oro Blanco Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says that a man was found deceased following a house fire on Monday afternoon.

The fire department says they responded to the 2600 block of Oro Blanco Drive just before 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, CSFD says crews saw smoke coming from the home, but "the fire had been extinguished before firefighters got on scene."

CSFD says the fire had been contained to the basement, and they found a deceased male victim there. Three other people were medically evaluated with minor injuries.

CSFD says the police department will assume the death investigation. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is also being investigated, the fire department says.

