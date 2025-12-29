Khaleda Zia, former Bangladeshi prime minister and archrival of Hasina, dies at 80

Story by Associated Press

Dhaka, Bangladesh (AP) — Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, whose archrivalry with Sheikh Hasina defined the country’s politics for a generation, has died, her political party said in a statement Tuesday. She was 80.

She had faced corruption cases she said were politically motivated, but in January 2025, the Supreme Court acquitted Zia in the last corruption case against her, which would have let her run in February’s election.

She had returned to the country in May after undergoing medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

In early January, Bangladesh’s interim government had allowed her to travel abroad after Hasina’s government rejected previous requests at least 18 times.

Zia was married to President Ziaur Rahman, who was killed during a 1981 coup. Zia then helped build a mass movement against the military dictator, who was finally ousted in 1990.

She won her first term in 1991 and served again from 2001. Her opponent in that election and several since was Hasina.

