Kennels of Humane Society’s Colorado Springs location lay empty as kitties find new homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is celebrating a joyous day, as every single cat at the Colorado Springs location has been adopted out.

HSPPR posted a photo of all the empty kennels on Monday. They do still have six cats available, though HSPPR says they are with loving foster homes and are not at the shelter.

According to the shelter, they can have anywhere from 20 to 50 cats on any given day, with the most typically during the summer months of kitten season.

"It’s quite rare for every available cat to be adopted and for our cat kennels to be completely empty. This typically happens only once every couple of years," said Cody Costra, a spokesperson with HSPPR. "When it does, it’s incredibly rewarding for our staff, as it reflects the collective effort of our teams working together to help each cat in our care find a new home."

HSPPR says they do not believe the cat adoptions were tied to Christmas, though the organization affirms they typically have fewer cats in the winter months.

If you are interested in one of the cats currently off location in foster homes, you can click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.