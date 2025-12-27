Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Powerball player wins $500K

<i>Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br />Powerball lottery ticket forms are seen here at the Bluebird Liquor on December 1 in Hawthorne
Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Lottery says there are a few lucky winners in southern Colorado who must have been on the nice list this Christmas Eve. While they may not have been the jackpot winner in Arkansas, someone here will be cashing out a big check.

In Colorado Springs, one lucky player purchased a winning ticket at the King Soopers on Baptist Road. That Powerball player won $500,000.

Also in Colorado Springs, one lucky winner bought a ticket, earning $100,000 at the Circle K on Cenntenial Boulevard.

In Pueblo, someone won $100,000 with their ticket from the Alta Convenience store on Prairie Avenue.

