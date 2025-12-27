Analysis: Donald Trump’s top 25 lies of 2025

By Daniel Dale, CNN

(CNN) — It was hard to pick only 25. But it was easier than it used to be.

Just like his first presidency, President Donald Trump’s first calendar year back in the White House was an unceasing parade of lies. In 2025, though, the variety of Trump’s false claims shrunk even as he maintained his trademark staggering frequency.

Trump’s lying has always been characterized by dogged repetition. It became especially repetitive in 2025. While he continued to regularly sprinkle in new lies, he relied on a core set of go-to fabrications he deployed virtually no matter the setting and no matter how many times they had been debunked.

Did you hear the one about how Trump secured $17 trillion or $18 trillion in investment? You probably did if you watched even a few Trump speeches or interviews. Same with the one about how consumer prices have fallen this year, the one about how Trump ended seven or eight wars, and the one about how foreign leaders around the world emptied their prisons and mental institutions to send unwanted citizens across the US border as migrants.

Here is our highly subjective list of Trump’s top 25 lies of 2025. We chose some because the president repeated them particularly often, some because they were about notably consequential topics, and some because they were especially egregious in their distance from reality.

Inflation, tariffs and the economy

Lie: Trump secured $17 trillion or $18 trillion in investment in 2025

The president who loves big numbers, even if they’re fake, had a fictional figure he cited in speech after speech: a claim that he had secured “$17 trillion” in investment in the US in less than a year back in the White House. It didn’t help Trump’s case that the White House’s own website said at the time that it was actually $8.8 trillion – and even that figure was wildly inflated – but he proceeded to increase his claim to “$18 trillion” even though the website still had it under $10 trillion.

Lie: ‘Every price is down’

Trump lied even about subjects that everyday people could themselves see he was lying about. He claimed in the fall that there was “no inflation,” though there was inflation; that “every price is down,” though prices were up on thousands of products; that grocery prices were “way down,” though they were up; and that beef was the only grocery item that had gotten more expensive, though there were dozens of others. Polls showed most Americans weren’t buying his assertions.

Lie: Trump was reducing prescription drug prices by ‘2,000%, 3,000%’

Trump deployed not only implausible figures but impossible figures. He declared on numerous occasions that his “most favored nation” policy was going to bring down the price of prescription drugs by “500%” or more, sometimes “1,400 to 1,500%” or even “2,000%, 3,000%.” These claims are debunked by math itself – a decline of more than 100% would mean that Americans would get paid to acquire their medications – but the president kept making them even though he could have simply touted real (less-than-100%) price reductions on some drugs.

Lie: Foreign countries pay the US government’s tariffs

As consumer prices continued to rise, in part because of Trump’s sweeping tariffs on imported products, Trump clung to his familiar lie that these tariffs are paid by foreign countries, not by people or companies in the US. (The tariff payments to the government are made by US importers, not foreign exporters, and importers often pass on some or all of the added costs to the final consumer.) The president essentially fact-checked himself in November, when he told an interviewer that he would lower Americans’ coffee prices by lowering his tariffs on imported coffee.

Public safety

Lie: Portland was ‘burning down’

The president repeatedly said an American city was “burning down” or “burning to the ground” even though it was absolutely not burning down or burning to the ground. Sporadic clashes between protesters and law enforcement outside one Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland did not mean a 145-square-mile city was ablaze – as Portland residents, officials and media outlets kept noting as he kept lying.

Lie: Washington, DC had no murders for six months

The president continued his long-established pattern of choosing dramatic untruths over facts that would have been useful to him if he had just stated them accurately. Instead of correctly noting that crime in Washington, DC, declined after his federal takeover of law enforcement there in August, he falsely claimed three times in a November speech that the capital hadn’t had a single murder “in six months.” Washington actually had more than 50 homicides over the six months prior to the speech, police statistics and Washington Post tracking show.

Lie: ‘I invaded Los Angeles and we opened up the water’

Trump lied about a supposed problem and then lied about his supposed solution to it. During his pre-inauguration transition period in January, the president baselessly linked wildfires in Los Angeles to a completely unrelated effort to use some of California’s water to protect a fish species hundreds of miles to the north. Then, as president in March, he conjured up a heroic tale: “I broke into Los Angeles. Can you believe it? I had a break-in. I invaded Los Angeles and we opened up the water and the water is now flowing down.” What Trump actually did was pull a stunt unrelated to Los Angeles, pointlessly sending about two billion gallons of water from one part of California’s Central Valley to another part of that valley.

Lie: The Democratic governor of Maryland called Trump ‘the greatest president of my lifetime’

It was a trivial lie, but it was notable for its brazenness. After Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore pushed back against Trump’s assertions about public safety in Baltimore, Trump claimed that when he previously met Moore in private at the Army-Navy football game, Moore told him, “Sir, you’re the greatest president of my lifetime” and “sir, you’re doing a fantastic job.” The president either forgot or didn’t care that a camera was present for the interaction, recording behind-the-scenes footage for a documentary show. The video, aired by Fox News, proved that Moore did not utter any of the praise Trump claimed he did – but, the day after the video came out, Trump claimed that the camera “caught” Moore rather than Trump’s own fabrication.

Foreign affairs

Lie: Ukraine ‘started’ Russia’s war on Ukraine

Trump showed a penchant for fake history, rewriting the facts around everything from the Great Depression to his own past. Perhaps his most egregious examples were about Russia’s war on Ukraine. “You should’ve never started it. You could’ve made a deal,” Trump told Ukraine in February, reversing the reality of a war started by Russia. He later inaccurately minimized Ukrainians’ heroism in repelling Russia’s 2022 assault.

Lie: Trump was speaking ‘in jest’ when he promised to immediately end the Ukraine war

As anyone who watched his 2024 campaign rallies could tell you, Trump ran on a serious promise to end the war in Ukraine either “within 24 hours” of his return to the White House or as president-elect “before I even arrive at the Oval Office.” When a journalist asked Trump in May about the unfulfilled pledge as the war continued to rage more than three months into this term, he chose to rewrite history about this too – saying, among other things, that “obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said in jest.” The record shows it simply was not.

Lie: The US government had planned to spend $50 million on ‘condoms for Hamas’

To justify his push to slash US foreign aid spending, Trump deployed a completely fictional example of supposed waste: a claim that, until he intervened, the government had been planning to send $50 million “to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas.” Undeterred by fact checks that pointed out there was no apparent basis for the claim, he soon inflated the invented figure to “$100 million.”

Lie: Every drug boat in the Caribbean ‘kills 25,000 Americans’

Another entirely imaginary number in defense of another controversial policy. As Trump’s military strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean faced domestic and international criticism, he tried to convince people that “every one of those boats kills 25,000 Americans.” That figure makes no sense, experts noted; even if the boats were actually carrying deadly fentanyl as Trump claimed (on a route not known for fentanyl trafficking) and if they were carrying drugs intended for the US (many experts are skeptical), the total number of US overdose deaths from all drugs in 2024 was about 82,000, according to provisional federal data.

Lie: Trump ‘didn’t say’ he had no problem releasing full footage of a September boat strike

Trump has been willing for years to brazenly deny having said something that he had said on camera. He did it again in December. On December 3, the president told an ABC News reporter that he would “certainly” release, “no problem,” all additional Pentagon footage of a follow-up strike the military conducted in early September to kill survivors of its initial strike on a suspected drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean. On December 8, he falsely told another ABC News reporter that “I didn’t say that” – then referred to ABC as “fake news” and personally disparaged the reporter who had accurately summarized his quote from five days earlier.

Lie: Numerous foreign leaders emptied prisons and mental institutions to send their most undesirable people into the US

No matter the alleged subject of a speech or interview, Trump often managed to find a way to recite his most frequent migration tale. Numerous foreign countries, he claimed again and again, emptied their prisons and mental institutions and sent the unwanted people formerly living in them to the US as migrants. (He sometimes added vivid flourishes; in a speech in June, he said, “Their countries would bus them or drive them right to our border and say, ‘Go in there. If you ever come back, we’re going to kill you.’”) It did not seem to bother Trump that his own campaign and White House teams were never able to produce proof that even one foreign leader had done this, let alone foreign leaders “all over the world” as he claimed.

Lie: Trump ended seven or eight wars

Trump used deception in his campaign for a Nobel Peace Prize, asserting at the United Nations in September: “I ended seven wars, and in all cases, they were raging, with countless thousands of people being killed.” He proceeded to list these supposed raging wars…and, as he did on other occasions, included “Egypt and Ethiopia,” who were never at war during his presidency. (They have an ongoing diplomatic dispute about an Ethiopian dam project.) That wasn’t the only problem with Trump’s list, either; among other issues, he included a mystery situation between Serbia and Kosovo that also was never a Trump-era war and a war in the Democratic Republic of Congo that hadn’t ended. Trump started claiming he “ended eight wars” after he helped to broker an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, even after some killing in Gaza continued and even after another conflict on his list, between Thailand and Cambodia, resumed in December.

Lie: ‘The people of Canada like’ the idea of becoming the 51st US state

Trump’s long list of early-2025 false claims about Canada, which he was proposing to annex, included a variety of inaccurate comments about trade and defense. One assertion stood out as especially wrong: the claim that “the people of Canada like” his idea of Canada becoming the 51st US state. Polls found the idea was wildly unpopular with the people of Canada, opposed by somewhere around 9 in 10 adults.

Justice and elections

Lie: Capitol rioters ‘didn’t assault’

Trump has tried for more than four years to rewrite the facts of the insurrection of January 6, 2021, in which a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. This year, after granting clemency to the perpetrators, Trump claimed that “the people that went down there, they had no guns,” though multiple rioters had guns; that rioter Ashli Babbitt “was innocently standing there, they even say trying to sort of hold back the crowd,” when she was killed by a Capitol Police officer, though video evidence shows she was shot as she was trying to climb through a broken window to the Speaker’s Lobby outside the House of Representatives; and, perhaps most egregiously, that rioters “didn’t assault,” though video after video and trial after trial made clear that many of them did.

Lie: Critical media coverage of Trump is ‘illegal’

Trump so regularly claimed that news outlets’ critical coverage of him is “illegal” that these accusations were not treated as news by most outlets. It is worth noting that Trump’s claim is a lie.

Lie: Trump didn’t pressure the Justice Department to go after his opponents

CBS journalist Norah O’Donnell reminded Trump in late October that three of his political opponents had recently been indicted – former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James – and she asked Trump if he had instructed the Justice Department to “go after them.” His response? “No, and not in any way, shape or form. No.” But that definitive claim was definitively debunked by a scroll through his own Truth Social feed. Less than two months prior, Trump had made a social media post publicly pressuring the head of the Justice Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi, to take legal action “NOW” against Comey and James. (Plus another Trump foe, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff.)

Lie: Obama, Biden and Comey made up the Epstein files

Trump deployed an audacious lie in support of his effort to prevent the release of documents related to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He said in July: “You know, these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden (administration).” The Epstein files are real documents that were not “made up” by anyone. And, as PolitiFact noted, federal investigations into Epstein occurred during the George W. Bush administration and the first Trump administration, while Comey was in the private sector; Epstein died more than a year before Biden was elected president, though accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence. (Comey’s daughter Maureen Comey was a prosecutor in the cases against Epstein and Maxwell, but that doesn’t help Trump’s claim.)

Lie: The 2020 election was ‘rigged and stolen’

One of Trump’s biggest lies of 2025 was also one of his biggest lies of 2020…and 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. Months after his triumphant return to the White House, he continued to relentlessly push nonsense about his defeat in 2020 – wrongly saying the election was “rigged and stolen,” though it was free and fair, and that this has now “been caught,” though all that has been caught is the baselessness of such claims.

Lie: The US is ‘the only country in the world’ with mail-in voting

While seeking to eradicate mail-in voting, Trump repeatedly lied that the US is “the only country in the world” that uses it. Dozens of other countries use mail-in voting, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and Switzerland. Trump deployed similar false claims in his quest to end birthright citizenship, wrongly saying the US is the only country that has that policy actually used by dozens of others.

Health care, legislation and Democrats

Lie: Babies get 80-plus vaccines at once

Few political lies are as potentially harmful as lies about vaccines, and Trump delivered a flurry of those, too. Making up numbers again, he falsely claimed in September that “you have a little child, a little fragile child, and you get a vat of 80 different vaccines, I guess, 80 different blends, and they pump it in.” He falsely claimed in October, “You give 82 vaccines in a shot to a little baby that hasn’t even formed yet.” Babies don’t get 80 or 82 different vaccines in total, let alone all at once, and different vaccines aren’t mixed together in a “vat.”

Lie: Trump’s big domestic policy bill didn’t change Medicaid

Lots of Americans were concerned about how Trump’s “big, beautiful” domestic policy bill would affect Medicaid. Trump’s solution? False claim it wouldn’t affect Medicaid. “Your Medicaid is left alone. It’s left the same,” he said in June – though the bill made major changes to Medicaid rules, reduced federal funding for the program by hundreds of billions of dollars, and was expected by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office to result in millions more people being uninsured in 2034.

Lie: The domestic policy bill was ‘the single most popular bill ever signed’

As with prices, Trump portrayed up as down on his poll numbers. After multiple polls showed that the big domestic policy bill was highly unpopular – more unpopular than any major bill passed in more than 30 years, according to one scholar’s analysis – Trump proclaimed it “the most popular bill ever signed in the history of our country,” repeating that “this is the single most popular bill ever signed.” He didn’t, and couldn’t, provide any evidence for the boast.

