Two Israelis killed in Palestinian car-ramming and stabbing attack, police say

By Dana Karni and Tal Shalev

(CNN) — Two people were killed when a Palestinian man launched a car-ramming and stabbing attack in northern Israel, police said Friday.

The suspect is a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank, according to police, who said he ran over a 68-year-old Israeli pedestrian in the city of Beit She’an and then stabbed a 17-year-old female Israeli near the kibbutz of Ein Harod in what police described as a “rolling terror attack.” A 16-year-old boy was injured in the attack , according to the MDA emergency services.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later identified the 68-year-old victim as Shimshon Mordechai and the 17-year-old as Aviv Maor.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the preliminary investigation indicates “the terrorist is an illegal resident who infiltrated Israeli territory several days ago.” Police said the attacker was ultimately confronted by a civilian bystander in the nearby city of Afula and evacuated to a hospital in moderate condition.

Shortly after the incident, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered an Israeli military operation action in the West Bank city of Qabatiya, the suspect’s hometown close to Jenin. In a statement, Katz said he instructed the IDF “to act forcefully and immediately to locate and thwart every terrorist and terrorists’ infrastructure” in the city, adding that “anyone who assists terrorism or provides sponsorship and backing for terrorism will pay the full price.”

The IDF said additional forces were preparing to enter Qabatiya following Katz’s order.

Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir said the attack demonstrated “the urgent need” to pass a “death penalty for terrorists” law, which the Israeli government is currently advancing at Ben Gvir’s demand. “Anyone who sets out to carry out an antisemitic terror attack must know Israel will not allow them to continue living and will send them straight to hell,” Ben Gvir said in a statement.

Bet Shean and Afula are located in Israel’s northern Jezreel Valley, bordering the northern parts of the West Bank. Both have experienced deadly attacks in the past.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.