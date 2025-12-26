Southbound Powers Boulevard closed due to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says southbound Powers Blvd. is shut down at Airport Rd. for a traffic accident. They ask drivers to please avoid the area.

CSPD tells KRDO13 that four vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say one person was transported to the hospital due to the crash.

Police first got the call to respond to the crash at 7:14 p.m.

KRDO13 has a crew on the way.

