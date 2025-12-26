Driver ejected, killed in Las Animas County rollover

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Friday afternoon, at about 3:17 p.m., the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says it responded to Interstate 25 near exit 34 near Aguilar, Colorado, for reports of a vehicle that rolled into the center median.

The driver, a 33-year-old male, who was driving a grey Ford Expedition, was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to CSP. Troopers say he was the only occupant of the vehicle. Following the crash, a small brush fire broke out in the center median, but was quickly extinguished by first responders before it could spread, CSP reports.

All lanes of I-25 are back open after briefly being closed for the crash investigation. Troopers say they will still be in the area concluding the investigation for an unknown amount of time.

CSP is the investigating agency for this incident. The agency says this is an active and ongoing investigation, with no cause determined at this time.