‘Dangerous scenario unfolding’ in Southern California from potent storm lashing the entire state

By Meteorologists Mary Gilbert, Chris Dolce, Andrew Freedman, CNN

(CNN) — A powerful storm carrying a strong atmospheric river laid siege to California Wednesday, with evacuations issued because of the risk of life-threatening flooding and debris flows.

The National Weather Service is warning of more flooding rains and strong winds in Northern and Southern California on Christmas Day. Flash Flood Warnings were issued for parts of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Mateo counties early Thursday, with “rain rates up to 0.60 inches in 30 minutes” observed in Ventura County.

A day earlier the Weather Prediction Center warned “a dangerous scenario is unfolding” in areas near and north of Los Angeles as downpours threatening “widespread and significant impacts” arrived Wednesday morning.

Some areas in the mountains to the north and northwest of Los Angeles have already seen 4 to 8 inches of rain and the atmospheric river continues to soak the region. Feet of mountain snow, severe thunderstorms and strong winds round out the multiple threats the state is facing.

Evacuation warnings or orders were in place in parts of at least five Southern California counties, notably around areas recently burned by wildfires.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Shasta counties. The state of emergency will “activate emergency authorities and preposition resources to keep our communities safe,” Newsom said in a Wednesday post on X.

The city of Los Angeles also declared a local emergency Wednesday evening to ensure departments “have the required resources in the days ahead,” Mayor Karen Bass said.

Here’s the latest:

Rare high risk of flooding rain: More than 7 million people in portions of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties were in the highest-risk zone Wednesday, according to the Weather Prediction Center. More than a dozen flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday morning in Southern California, and flood warnings remain in effect for parts of the region through early Christmas Day.

More than 7 million people in portions of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties were in the highest-risk zone Wednesday, according to the Weather Prediction Center. More than a dozen flash flood warnings were issued Wednesday morning in Southern California, and flood warnings remain in effect for parts of the region through early Christmas Day. Rescues carried out in mountain resort community : Emergency crews pulled people from flooded cars and homes in Wrightwood, a community in the San Gabriel Mountains about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Some residents had to be rescued from rooftops by helicopter, according to fire officials, who told CNN they don’t yet have a tally of rescues, citing the “very dynamic” situation. Roughly 120 emergency personnel were working through the night to continue assisting residents, San Bernardino County Fire said. Earlier the sheriff’s department issued a shelter-in-place order for Wrightwood due to flash flooding, mud and debris flows, and an evacuation warning was previously in effect. Video posted by the county fire department showed heavy flooding that made Highway 2 impassable. A new evacuation shelter opened at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds after a previous site closed Wednesday evening.

: Emergency crews pulled people from flooded cars and homes in Wrightwood, a community in the San Gabriel Mountains about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Some residents had to be rescued from rooftops by helicopter, according to fire officials, who told CNN they don’t yet have a tally of rescues, citing the “very dynamic” situation. Roughly 120 emergency personnel were working through the night to continue assisting residents, San Bernardino County Fire said. Earlier the sheriff’s department issued a shelter-in-place order for Wrightwood due to flash flooding, mud and debris flows, and an evacuation warning was previously in effect. Video posted by the county fire department showed heavy flooding that made Highway 2 impassable. A new evacuation shelter opened at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds after a previous site closed Wednesday evening. Roads and highways washed out: Authorities in northwest Los Angeles and northeast Ventura counties have reported “heavy rain, rockslides, mudslides, and washed out roadways,” the National Weather Service said. Debris flows and flooding have also been reported in the San Bernardino Mountains, including Highway 2. Mud and debris flows shut down northbound Interstate 15 near Cajon Junction Wednesday morning, and flooding shut down portions of Interstate 5 in Los Angeles County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Caltrans, the state Department of Transportation. The Los Angeles Police Department had responded to 52 traffic accidents as of Wednesday morning, the mayor’s office said.

Authorities in northwest Los Angeles and northeast Ventura counties have reported “heavy rain, rockslides, mudslides, and washed out roadways,” the National Weather Service said. Debris flows and flooding have also been reported in the San Bernardino Mountains, including Highway 2. Mud and debris flows shut down northbound Interstate 15 near Cajon Junction Wednesday morning, and flooding shut down portions of Interstate 5 in Los Angeles County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Caltrans, the state Department of Transportation. The Los Angeles Police Department had responded to 52 traffic accidents as of Wednesday morning, the mayor’s office said. Man rescued on Los Angeles River: The Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a man trapped in a small drainage tunnel on the Los Angeles River in the Winnetka neighborhood during heavy rain Wednesday morning. Two other people in the area were also moved out of the danger zone, the department said. The fire department has deployed teams to two river rescue incidents as of early Wednesday afternoon, the mayor’s office said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a man trapped in a small drainage tunnel on the Los Angeles River in the Winnetka neighborhood during heavy rain Wednesday morning. Two other people in the area were also moved out of the danger zone, the department said. The fire department has deployed teams to two river rescue incidents as of early Wednesday afternoon, the mayor’s office said. Thousands without power amid high winds: Strong winds and heavy rain blasted Northern California Wednesday, including the Bay Area, where a wind gust up to 108 mph was clocked in the northern hills. Wind gusts have topped 90 mph in multiple spots across Southern California’s San Gabriel Mountains. Thousands of homes and businesses have lost power in the state, according to PowerOutage.us.

Strong winds and heavy rain blasted Northern California Wednesday, including the Bay Area, where a wind gust up to 108 mph was clocked in the northern hills. Wind gusts have topped 90 mph in multiple spots across Southern California’s San Gabriel Mountains. Thousands of homes and businesses have lost power in the state, according to PowerOutage.us. Chain controls in effect for I-80: The snowy side of this storm is now ramping up in the Sierra Nevada. Requirement 2 chain controls are in effect for Interstate 80, which means chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive that also have snow-tread tires.

The snowy side of this storm is now ramping up in the Sierra Nevada. Requirement 2 chain controls are in effect for Interstate 80, which means chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive that also have snow-tread tires. Two dead in weather-related incidents: A motorist crashed and died on a wet roadway in South Sacramento, the state highway patrol told CNN. “While the crash is still under investigation, it appears that the vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed on the wet roadway and lost control,” hitting a metal power pole, the agency said. Heavy rainfall had occurred in the 5 a.m. hour and light rain was in the area during the time of the crash. In San Diego, a 61-year-old man died Wednesday when a large portion of a tree fell on him. High winds were blowing in the area at the time, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Jason Shanley. The victim was pinned under the tree and family members were unable to rescue him, the captain said. Firefighters and police were able to pull the victim from under the tree, but the resident succumbed to his injuries, Shanley added.

Risk stretches through Christmas

Rain and gusty winds are expected to linger across Southern California through Christmas night and into Friday, bringing the potential for more flooding, travel disruptions and power outages, forecasters said.

Another atmospheric river-fueled storm will move in Christmas Day and continue into Friday. It’s raising a Level 3 of 4 flooding rain risk for more than 12 million people, including many of the millions who were in the high risk zone from Wednesday’s storm.

High risk flooding events are incredibly significant: They’re issued on fewer than 4% of days per year on average, but are responsible for more than 80% of all flood-related damage and 36% of all flood-related deaths, Weather Prediction Center research shows.

Rainfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour were forecast at times Wednesday and could repeat Thursday. That’s more than enough to trigger dangerous flash flooding and life-threatening debris flows on recent burn scars, including from January’s Eaton and Palisades fires.

The scorched ground of these scars repels water instead of absorbing it, quickly turning rain into a surge of floodwater that pulls mud and debris with it.

All told, rainfall totals in Southern California through the end of the week could be as much as 4 to 7 inches in coastal and valley locations, while foothills and mountains see 6 to 14 inches.

To put those totals into perspective, a city like Los Angeles could see anywhere from two months’ worth of rain to nearly half a year’s worth in just a week.

Strong winds will also continue to hammer parts of the region through Christmas Day and into Friday, which could cause downed trees and power outages, the National Weather Service San Diego said.

Residents not evacuating despite orders

Ventura, Santa Barbara, Orange and San Bernardino counties all issued evacuation warnings or orders for the threat of flooding by Tuesday evening. They followed orders and warnings first issued on Monday by Los Angeles County for areas in and around burn scars in the greater Los Angeles area, including the Eaton and Palisades fire zones.

The orders in the Los Angeles area for 383 properties that sheriff’s deputies reached out directly to, including going door-to-door, the county Office of Emergency Management said Monday.

But many of the people had chosen not to leave, the city’s Police Chief Jim McDonnell said at a Tuesday news conference.

“I would ask you to seriously reconsider that,” McDonnell said.

They include Steve Schklair and his family, who live in a warning area for debris flow and mudslides. They recently moved back into their home in Altadena, which they spent almost a year rebuilding following the fires, he told CNN affiliate KCBS.

But the family will not be evacuating because they live in a “lucky spot” and will instead spend Christmas hunkered down at home, Schklair said.

“All the mud flows — and it does flow — (go) around the house and down the street, never comes up here,” he told KCBS.

Impossible travel conditions in the mountains

Feet of snow falling in the Sierra Nevada will make travel there difficult or impossible at times through Friday. That includes Interstate 80 through Donner Pass.

The heavy snow will be a big change for the region, which has had much less snow than usual to start the season.

If that’s not enough, severe thunderstorms are a threat for coastal parts of California both Wednesday and Thursday. Any storms that turn severe could produce damaging wind gusts or a brief tornado.

Some relief from this nonstop stormy pattern looks to finally arrive for the upcoming weekend.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Eric Levenson, Cindy Von Quednow and Hanna Park contributed to this report.