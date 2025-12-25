President Trump speaks with U.S. Space Force Guardians on Christmas Day

UNITED STATES (KRDO) - On Thursday, President Donald Trump spoke with United States Space Force Guardians through a video call.

The U.S. Space Force reports that the Guardians are members of the 42nd Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment.

The video call was held within the CENTCOM area of responsibility, according to Space Force.

The Space Force states that the detachment supports Space Force Central by integrating new systems, monitoring space activity and maintaining mission readiness.

During his first term, President Trump created the Space Force on December 20, 2019, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Last year, we heard from a Space Force colonel who reflected on accomplishments at the 5-year milestone.