A ‘Trooper’ through the holidays: Colorado first responder stays positive working Christmas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Not everyone has Christmas off, obviously. Some people are out there making sure you’re safe and able to enjoy the holiday. We spoke with one of those local heroes who’s filled with wisdom, gratefulness and just a bit of longing for that precious family time on this special day.

"Yes, it’s a holiday, but we know that there could be a high likelihood we get an impaired driver on Christmas and need to get them stopped before they hurt somebody,” Colorado State Trooper Jagr Stapish said in an interview Thursday.

The opportunity to save a life every time he puts on his uniform is one of the reasons Trooper Stapish kept at it – going back year after year, five times to finally become a Colorado State Trooper.

"I think they finally got tired of seeing me," Trooper Stapish joked.

Then he went through boot camp with a newborn at home!

Trooper Stapish wanted to become someone his kids could look up to, in the same way he looked up to his dad. He's the one who taught Jagr about respect and kindness before passing from cancer, just as his mom did several years before.

It could be his very own hardships that inspire Trooper Stapish to help others and lead with empathy out on patrol.

"There are challenging days where you deal with the worst of the worst," Trooper Stapish explained. "And you deal with people on their worst days. But I don’t think I ever had any doubts. I think it actually drove me, and motivated me more to be out here on the road trying to make a difference."

It's a daunting task - one with much higher stakes when you have two little ones at home.

"You feel like you have to go home as a father and as a husband. Like there’s not an option," Stapish continued, "You don’t want anybody going to your house and telling your family otherwise."

Looking at the bigger picture like this keeps Trooper Stapish levelheaded about working the holidays.

While he’d be lying if he said he could wait to go home to see his wife and children, he’s just grateful he gets to go home and thankful for the loved ones who will be there when the long shift wraps up.

"They're going to be waiting patiently by the tree, I’m sure - when I get there - to open up more gifts," Jagr laughed.

It really all comes down to perspective.

"It could be a lot worse," Trooper Stapish said, "It’s not a bad day."