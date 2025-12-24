Skip to Content
Where is Santa right now? NORAD tracks his 2025 flight

NORAD
By
today at 10:27 AM
Published 10:19 AM

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The world’s most anticipated journey is underway as Santa begins his annual trip around the globe. Track his flight below!

Using radar systems, satellites, and high-tech sensors, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is once again tracking Santa’s sleigh in real time as he delivers gifts to children across the globe.

Abby Smith

