Heartwarming holiday initiative at Children’s Hospital Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tiny patients at Children's Hospital Colorado are embracing the holiday spirit in style, as the NICU dresses them up in festive attire for an annual photo event.

This heartwarming initiative, organized by the hospital's celebration committee, aims to help families cherish precious milestones during challenging times in the hospital.

The committee is a group of NICU nurses, child life specialists and support staff who make sure families feel at home during the holidays.

