Skip to Content
News

Heartwarming holiday initiative at Children’s Hospital Colorado

Children's Hospital Colorado
By
Published 12:20 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tiny patients at Children's Hospital Colorado are embracing the holiday spirit in style, as the NICU dresses them up in festive attire for an annual photo event.

Courtesy: Children's Hospital Colorado
Courtesy: Children's Hospital Colorado
Courtesy: Children's Hospital Colorado

This heartwarming initiative, organized by the hospital's celebration committee, aims to help families cherish precious milestones during challenging times in the hospital.

Courtesy: Children's Hospital Colorado

The committee is a group of NICU nurses, child life specialists and support staff who make sure families feel at home during the holidays.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.