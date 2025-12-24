CBI investigating suspicious death in southwest Colorado

CENTER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a homicide investigation in Center after a 78-year-old man was found dead inside his home.

According to CBI, the male was found around 8 a.m. on Dec. 23 at his home near E. Highway 112 after construction workers hired to build a garage for the male reported not having seen him in days and called law enforcement.

Law enforcement found the male in his kitchen with fatal injuries, says CBI.

Investigators say it is believed the man was last seen alive on Dec. 19, with family members reporting having spoken to him on the phone.

CBI says the death has been ruled suspicious, but an official autopsy report will be released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

