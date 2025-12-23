Improvement projects complete, Sinton Trail reopens to the public

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Improvement projects along Sinton Trail have officially wrapped up, the City of Colorado Springs says.

The trail officially reopened to the public about a month ago, a city spokesperson says.

“The Sinton Trail is an important recreational and transportation connection for this part of the city, and these improvements were designed with long-term durability and accessibility in mind,” said Emily Duncan, Trails Development Coordinator for the City of Colorado Springs. “We’re pleased to reopen this section and provide trail users with a safer, smoother experience they can enjoy for years to come.”

The improvements included repaving and drainage enhancements. Additionally, the city said that it removed an abandoned overhead water line to make the trail easier to navigate.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the project was funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA II), a voter-approved regional transportation initiative.

