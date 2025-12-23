Health officials warn of potential measles exposure, infected person traveled through DIA

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has issued a notice that those who traveled through the Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday, Dec. 12 may have come into contact with someone with measles.

According to CDPHE, the person arrived at Gate B45 at 7:24 p.m., later departing for another flight at Gate B84 at 9:41 p.m.

CDPHE says that passengers on both of the flights were notified by their state or local public health agency.

"Because the passenger is fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms, the risk of transmission is lower, but still possible," said a spokesperson with CDPHE.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), very few people (roughly three out of 100) who get both doses of the vaccine will get measles if exposed to the virus.

CDPHE says that measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. They typically later develop into a rash on the face that spreads.

If you believe you may have come into contact with the infected passenger at DIA, CDPHE asks that you monitor for symptoms through Jan. 2. If symptoms do develop, you should reach out to your doctor.

