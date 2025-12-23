Dreaming of a White Christmas? Bing Crosby wouldn’t bet on it.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If you're dreaming of a "White Christmas" in southern Colorado, you might want to try heading to Vermont like the Haynes Sisters in the 1954 film, as we continue to track warm and dry conditions through Christmas Day.

While there may be snowfall in the mountains, Colorado Springs hasn't seen a true "White Christmas" in nearly 40 years.

According to the National Weather Service, the last official "White Christmas" in Colorado Springs was back in 1987. There was an inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning, and another inch fell throughout the day. Before that, it was 1976.

For NWS standards, a "White Christmas" is defined as >0.5 inches of snow falling on Christmas day with at least 1 inch on the ground.

And while technically not a "White Christmas," Colorado Springs recorded 7 inches of snow on Christmas Eve in 1982.

Far rarer than a "White Christmas," Colorado Springs experienced a Christmas Day earthquake in 1994. Just after noon, a 4.0 earthquake rocked the region, shaking houses and buildings. Thankfully, there were no reports of major damage.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.