5 things to know for Dec. 23: Epstein files, Trump’s new battleships, Bondi beach, Boat strikes, California flooding

A “60 Minutes” story that was shelved at the last minute, sparking accusations of political interference, has reached a worldwide audience — thanks to some eagle-eyed Canadian viewers with access to a streaming platform.

1️⃣ Epstein files

The Justice Department has released a new set of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. President Donald Trump’s name has appeared in the latest file drop – including in references to flight records related to Epstein’s private plane. Authorities have not accused Trump of criminal wrongdoing related to Epstein. This follows the release of an initial batch of heavily redacted files on Friday that included never-before-released photos of former President Bill Clinton with the late convicted sex offender. The DOJ is facing criticism from survivors of Epstein’s sexual abuse and lawmakers on Capitol Hill over how it has released materials from its investigation. A law passed by Congress in November required the Justice Department to make all files related to Epstein publicly available within 30 days, in a searchable format, with content that could potentially identify victims redacted.

2️⃣ Trump’s new battleships

President Trump unveiled a new “Trump class” of Navy battleships Monday, describing them as a superior war fighting vessel to replace an “old and tired and obsolete” US fleet. The new ships will form part of the new “Golden Fleet” intended to better counter China and other adversaries, and to more closely adhere to Trump’s aesthetic standards. The president said he would take an active role in the design of the new vessels. It’s possible that Trump’s name will be affixed to one of the ships, though such a move would likely be years away.

3️⃣ Bondi Beach

As authorities investigate last week’s deadly Bondi Beach attack in Australia, criminologists have noted an unusual characteristic. Most mass shooters act alone, but this may have been “the first father-son combination of perpetrators ever” for such an attack, one mass shooting expert said. Police say Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram targeted a Jewish celebration, motivated by Islamic State ideology, killing 15 people. Documents show the suspects trained ahead of the attack, and threw improvised devices moments before they started shooting, though none of them detonated.

4️⃣ Boat strikes

The US military conducted a strike against a “low-profile vessel” allegedly trafficking drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Monday, killing one person, according to US Southern Command. At least 105 people have now been killed in strikes on suspected drug boats in the Pacific and off the coast of Venezuela as part of a campaign that the Trump administration has said is aimed at curtailing narcotics trafficking. The US military most recently struck two alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Pacific last week, killing five people. The strikes are part of a pressure campaign against Venezuela, a nation that President Trump has accused of stealing US “oil, land and other assets.”

5️⃣ California flooding

A new atmospheric river-fueled storm is tracking toward Southern California after a previous storm triggered deadly flooding and evacuations over the weekend in Northern California. The powerful storm is prompting evacuations in the areas of Los Angeles ravaged by wildfires — and a rare “high risk” warning for flooding — with months’ worth of rain and life-threatening flooding expected in the region. At least one person died after flash floods from the first storm inundated Redding in Northern California.

Breakfast browse

The naked dress trend

Margot Robbie in slim strands of beads and rhinestones. Julia Fox in little more than brunette curls. Designers say these are expressions of our changing relationship to nudity.

‘Call of Duty’ creator dies

Video game pioneer Vince Zampella’s crowning achievement was the first person shooter franchise, which has sold more than half a billion games worldwide. He was 55.

New obesity treatment

The FDA has approved a daily pill version of Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy — currently a weekly injection. It’s one of two oral GLP-1 drugs expected to hit the market in the next few months.

NFL player-fan altercation

Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver DK Metcalf has been suspended for two games without pay after cameras showed Metcalf appearing to grab the collar of a fan’s shirt at Sunday’s game.

No more trial by jury?

The United Kingdom is considering a new “swift” tier of jury-free courts to help reduce a backlog of cases waiting to be heard. Legal experts warn it could lead to less fair rulings.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ A strange sight

The vivid red sand and cliffs of Iran’s iron-rich Hormuz Island turn blood-red as heavy rains wash the soil into the sea. Click here to watch.

