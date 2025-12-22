Wind energy, chic side hustle, billionaire’s advice: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! So … um … like … you should try to stop using so many filler words. Most of us are probably unaware of how often we’re doing it, you know?

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Wind energy

In a major blow to the offshore wind industry, President Donald Trump’s administration suspended federal leases for all large projects currently under construction. The move threatens thousands of jobs and efforts to rein in skyrocketing energy costs.

2️⃣ Chic side hustle

Young adults are making extra money by renting out their clothes and accessories. It’s the latest spin on the sharing economy popularized by platforms like Airbnb and the car rental app Turo.

3️⃣ Financial advice

Warren Buffett is one of the world’s most successful investors — that’s why he’s called the “Oracle of Omaha.” Now that he’s stepping down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, put his wisdom to work for you.

4️⃣ Starting over

Some Americans are deciding to pack up their lives and move to another country, but that requires lots of research, planning and hard work. People who have made the leap share what they learned.

5️⃣ Turning to MAGA

Back in 2020, Nicki Minaj said she was “not gonna jump on the Trump bandwagon” after years of calling out his anti-immigration politics. Now the rapper is one of the president’s biggest fans.

Watch this

🎧 Sacred and secular: Padre Guilherme Peixoto, a Catholic priest and DJ, believes electronic music can connect people with faith. A recent event outside a cathedral in Slovakia resembled a rave but included a message from Pope Leo XIV.

Top headlines

Check this out

😎 ‘Cool girl’: Actor Jennifer Lawrence’s street style — like this beanie paired with a leopard-print coat — has earned her a new reputation as a fashion icon. Take a look at some of her outfits.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

💰 What is the estimated jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing?

A. $695 million

B. $850 million

C. $1.1 billion

D. $1.6 billion

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: Justice Department releases batch of Epstein files — here’s the latest

🧠 Quiz answer: D. The Powerball jackpot soared to $1.6 billion after rolling over again Saturday.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Meghan Pryce and Jordan D. Brown.