Tracking fire danger… again, and mountain snow for Christmas!

TONIGHT: We're tracking dry, warm and breezy conditions through the evening with with Red Flag Warnings in place until 5:00 p.m. Overnight lows stay mild in the 30's and 40's along I-25, with 20's in the mountains and across the Eastern Plains.

TOMORROW: It's another super warm day with afternoon highs over 20 degrees above average, topping off in the 60's and 70's in lower lying areas! We'll stay breezy with the chance for more fire weather warnings to be prompted. We'll let you know if the National Weather Service decides to do so - but REGARDLESS, stay cautious!

EXTENDED: Mostly dry conditions and above average temperatures continue along and east of I-25 with some showers out in the mountains. A decent amount of snowfall is possible across the Continental Divide and San Juan Mountains Christmas Eve into Christmas Day! We'll keep tracking this system as it moves closer. It could also bring the chance for a few showers to the Pikes Peak Region and a slight drop in temps on its back end after Christmas. Long range models are showing a bigger drop in temps to the 40's early next week and the chance for more moisture around New Year's!