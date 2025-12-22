Santa to hit the slopes at Purgatory Resort

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Santa plans to hit the slopes at Purgatory Resort this week.

According to the resort, Santa will be spotted skiing down the mountain on Tuesday, Dec. 23. In addition to his joyful presence, resort officials say he'll be handing out presents to some of those he encounters who made the nice list.

Guests will be able to track his location through the Purgatory app or by following @skipurg on social media, according to a spokesperson.

After Christmas wraps up, Purgatory Resort will begin hosting New Year's activities. On Dec. 31, the resort will host its New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade and Fireworks display.

"Ski instructors and ski patrol lead a torchlight descent to the Village Plaza base area, followed by a fireworks show," said a spokesperson.

