Paul Mitchell School nail, cosmetology programs suspended

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Paul Mitchell Cosmetology and Beauty School has been forced to cut back on its offered programs following a state suspension issued by the Colorado Private Occupational School Board.

According to the board, the school did not have proper ventilation installed for its nail technician course, and when it attempted to install adequate ventilation, it lacked the appropriate permits.

State documents claim that the school then moved courses outdoors, where students reported learning under portable space heaters. Documents state that, due to the school's violations, their nail and cosmetology programs have currently been suspended.

In a statement sent to KRDO13, the Paul Mitchell School Colorado Springs apologized to its students in the program.

"DPOS recently informed us that they have suspended two of our five programs (the nail and cosmetology program). First and foremost, we apologize to any of our students impacted by this suspension. We are doing everything in our power to solve the issue so that students can resume courses quickly. We emphasize that the closure is a result of a new building code requirement the School was unaware of previously. As such, we are engaging contractors and engineers to fix the building code issue immediately. We are also helping students impacted by the closure by refunding money under a refund calculation, allowing students to transfer to other programs at the School, and, in certain circumstances, helping them transfer and complete their programs at other schools entirely. We appreciate the cooperation of our students at this difficult time, and we hope to have these programs up and running again very soon."

